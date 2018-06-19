San Antonio International Airport releases numbers for May

The number of passengers going through San Antonio International Airport continues to grow.

The airport continues to market itself and the city as a prime destination for business and leisure travelers. The strategy is working according to last month’s statistics. The airport is already on pace to exceed passenger numbers from last year. Nearly 841,000 passengers flew through the airport in the month of May, an increase of nearly 64,000 more passengers than the same month last year.

“Our Air Service Team remains busy meeting with multiple airlines to strengthen our relationship and discuss continued growth, while also engaging with our community and keeping our customer’s needs as a top priority,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

Domestic and international traffic climbed more than 8% compared to the same time last year.

And they’re not just seeing a lot of people at the airport. More than 23,000,000 pounds of cargo passed through in May and contributed to an 11% increase from year to year.

The statistics marks the 23rd consecutive month of record growth for San Antonio International.