San Antonio ISD facing revenue shortfall, making cuts

The San Antonio Independent School District announced Tuesday is is facing a $31 million revenue loss next school year and will need to make budget cuts.

The district said it needs to align staff levels with projected enrollment.

The district said it will need to cut about 60 teaching positions to bring the staffing level down to the estimated enrollment to meet its budget. Central office and campus administration cuts are also expected.

SAISD said the district saw student enrollment decline by about 2,000 students this year and expect a further decline next year.

It said it is currently in the process of notifying probationary teachers whose contracts will not be renewed. The district has also begun meeting with some teachers who have been recommended for termination.

San Antonio ISD said the process is based on employee performance.

The district said this attrition process is intended to minimize the impact on the staff.