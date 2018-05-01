San Antonio ISD office evacuated for suspicious packages

San Antonio ISD’s central office on Lavaca Street was evacuated after suspicious packages were dropped off.

The district says employees there were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when a man came into the office and left two backpacks just inside one of the buildings.

ISD police, San Antonio P.D.’s bomb squad and the ATF were all sent to the office. The district says police found the man and have been questioning him.

The building was cleared at around 12:45 p.m., allowing people there to get back to work.

It’s not clear if the backpacks contained any dangerous items inside them.