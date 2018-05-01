San Antonio ISD office evacuated for suspicious packages
By Dennis Foley
|
May 1, 2018 @ 1:59 PM

San Antonio ISD’s central office on Lavaca Street was evacuated after suspicious packages were dropped off.

The district says employees there were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when a man came into the office and left two backpacks just inside one of the buildings.

ISD police, San Antonio P.D.’s bomb squad and the ATF were all sent to the office.  The district says police found the man and have been questioning him.

The building was cleared at around 12:45 p.m., allowing people there to get back to work.

It’s not clear if the backpacks contained any dangerous items inside them.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bomb squad called to San Antonio school district offices Dozens of card skimming devices found in San Antonio in recent months Last day of early voting in Joint General, Special, and Bond Election Homeland Security officer kills man in a San Antonio neighborhood It’s Tricentennial Commemorative Week Texas jeweler James Avery dies at 96
Comments