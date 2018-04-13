San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry throws himself $4.5 mil birthday bash (Video)

Prominent San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry turned 56 this month.
To celebrate, he threw a $4.5 million birthday party featuring Cardi B., DJ Khaled and others in Miami Beach last weekend.
Henry’s birthday is April 6th.
The Henry family — which stars in the YouTube reality show “Hangin’ with Los Henrys” — says it took two months to plan.
Roughly 75 close friends and family were invited to the event. The family also chartered a 100-foot yacht for the weekend.
It comes four months after the family threw a $4 million birthday party for the lawyer’s son, Thomas Jr., in San Antonio.
(WARNING: Explicit language in Cardi B. video.)
Thomas Henry Jr., Maya Henry, Cardi B, Thomas J Henry, Azteca Henry
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Thomas Henry Jr, Maya Henry, Azteca Henry, Gustavo Yacam+ín, Alec Monopoly
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Austin Mahone, Maya Henry
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Austin Mahone
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Cardi B
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
DJ Khaled
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
DJ Ruckus
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Michael Schwartz
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Nicky Jam
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Thomas Henry Jr, Alec Monopoly, Thomas J Henry
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography
Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography/ Video Credit: Lawlor Media Group