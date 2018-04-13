San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry throws himself $4.5 mil birthday bash (Video)

Prominent San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry turned 56 this month.

To celebrate, he threw a $4.5 million birthday party featuring Cardi B., DJ Khaled and others in Miami Beach last weekend.

Henry’s birthday is April 6th.

The Henry family — which stars in the YouTube reality show “Hangin’ with Los Henrys” — says it took two months to plan.

Roughly 75 close friends and family were invited to the event. The family also chartered a 100-foot yacht for the weekend.

It comes four months after the family threw a $4 million birthday party for the lawyer’s son, Thomas Jr., in San Antonio.

(WARNING: Explicit language in Cardi B. video.)

