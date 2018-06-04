San Antonio looking for safe drivers

Do you like to brag about your safety behind the wheel?

Here’s your chance to back up those claims.

The city’s Vision Zero initiative is teaming up with USAA to find San Antonio’s Safest Driver.

Paul Berry with Vision Zero tells us the competition is open to anyone who drives in San Antonio along with Bexar, Guadalupe, Comal and Kendall Counties.

“You start by downloading the app called San Antonio’s Safest Drivers. The app will keep score on your driving. It monitors your speed, fast breaking and quick turns as well as whether or not you’re distracted behind the wheel.”

Every two weeks, the app looks for the drivers with the highest safety scores and those drivers will get a 200 cash prize. At the end of the contest, a grand prize of $2,000 will be awarded.

Berry says similar contests in other cities actually caused participants to develop safer driving habits.

The contest starts Monday and runs through Labor Day