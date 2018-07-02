San Antonio man accused of coercing Florida girl to send him nude pics
By Dennis Foley
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

The FBI says a man filed a police report in Florida stating that his minor daughter was allegedly enticed to produce child pornography for someone on a mobile messaging application.

Investigators were able to determine the girl sent the photos to an account connected to 31-year-old Enrique Martinez.

A federal complaint says Martinez pretended to be an underage girl and a law enforcement officer.  He is accused of coercing a girl to take sexually explicit photos of herself for him.

If convicted, Martinez could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio commuters can now take a boat to work Bexar County Fire Marshal offers firework safety tips San Antonio Company creates “lint alarm” that prevents clothes dryer fires AAA Texas warns drivers to brace for “terrible Tuesday” Murdered body found in San Antonio park Police look for gunman accused of killing ex-roommate
Comments