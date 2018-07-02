San Antonio man accused of coercing Florida girl to send him nude pics

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

The FBI says a man filed a police report in Florida stating that his minor daughter was allegedly enticed to produce child pornography for someone on a mobile messaging application.

Investigators were able to determine the girl sent the photos to an account connected to 31-year-old Enrique Martinez.

A federal complaint says Martinez pretended to be an underage girl and a law enforcement officer. He is accused of coercing a girl to take sexually explicit photos of herself for him.

If convicted, Martinez could face up to 30 years in federal prison.