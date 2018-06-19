San Antonio man faces child pornography charge

A San Antonio man has been arrested for receiving child pornography.

The FBI’s San Antonio office says the investigation started after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing that someone had uploaded images and videos associated with child pornography to their file hosting service account.

FBI agents found a device that belonged to 25-year-old Guadalupe Garcia III that had child pornography on it.

Garcia has been charged with a count of receipt of child pornography. If convicted, Garcia could face up to 20 years in federal prison.