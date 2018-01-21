San Antonio man fatally shot in North East Side apartment parking lot

A San Antonio man was fatally shot on the city’s North East side Sunday afternoon.

Police say they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses told officers on the scene that the man had come out of his apartment and contacted the suspect in the parking lot.

During that interaction, the witnesses reportedly said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the man. That suspect ran away on foot.

The man was taken to SAMMC where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described a black man who is 5’8″ tall, has a goatee, and was wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts and Jordan flip flops.