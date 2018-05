A San Antonio man is behind bars, charged with murdering his own mother at her Northwest Side home.

Police were called to a home on West Kings Highway in the Monte Vista neighborhood shortly after 8 Thursday night.

They found 54-year-old Leticia Barnett with lacerations on her neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene, and her son was taken into custody.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ivan Rafael Castro is charged with murder. Bond has been set at $150,000.