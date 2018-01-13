San Antonio man leads police on three-county high speed chase

A San Antonio man led police on a multi-county chase Saturday.

New Braunfels police say one of their officers tried to stop a black Dodge Charger on SH 46 in the city, but the driver refused to stop.

The car continued south on SH 46 toward Seguin, eventually getting onto IH 10 to go west toward San Antonio.

On the interstate, the driver was maintaining highway speeds for most of his journey. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Seguin Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Antonio Police Department all got involved. D.P.S. and San Antonio police helicopters also joined the pursuit.

The driver — later identified as 31-year-old Alfred Bow — would eventually increase his speeds to over 100 miles per hour.

He went through downtown San Antonio and eventually exited IH 10 onto Loop 410 on the south side of San Antonio. The driver then exited at Hunters Pond. He would end up crashing into a rock-faced decorative entrance to a subdivision.

Bow was not hurt in the crash and was arrested.

Police say Bow threw out drugs and drug paraphernalia during the chase.

Bow has been charged with Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), and Possession of Marijuana. More charges could be added.

No one was hurt in the pursuit.