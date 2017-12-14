San Antonio man tosses pets out apartment window

A San Antonio man is accused of tossing his dog and cat out of a second-story apartment window.

Animal Care Services said 46-year-old Fernando Morgan was in a domestic dispute December 2.  During that dispute, Morgan threw the dog — a six-year-old rat terrier named Ruby — and the cat — named Midnight — out through the window.

Both landed on a car below, shattering a window, spokeswoman Lisa Norwood told KTSA Thursday.

Morgan then brought the pets back inside — and again tossed the dog out of the window.

The dog suffered a cracked pelvis, cracked ribs, and two broken legs.

The cat had minor injuries.

Morgan was arrested and will likely face felony animal cruelty charges.

