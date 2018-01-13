San Antonio meet-up sale does bad, man ends up shot

A man was shot while trying to sell something in a West Side parking lot Friday afternoon.

San Antonio police say the victim pulled his Acura TL into an apartment parking lot of Marbach Road near West Military Drive to sell something to a Hispanic man he didn’t know.

Police do not know what the victim was trying to sell.

The suspect got into the car on the passenger side.  There was another person sitting in the back seat already.

The suspect then pulled out a silver handgun and shot the victim in the left thigh.

He got away and police do not know where he is.

The seller was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wound.

