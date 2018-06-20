San Antonio Military “brats” try out new toys

Some area military children took part in a fun focus group.

They were brought to Randolph Air Force Base on Wednesday where they had the chance to play in a room full of new toys.

Marc Floyd with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service says they want to make sure they have a good stock of the hot toys kids really want during the holidays.

“We bring in the new toys that are expected to be big sellers during the holiday shopping season. We assemble them and let the kids have a chance to use them and interact with them. We pay attention to which toys they really like. That way we can make sure the toys that are the most popular are available for them during the holidays.”

Floyd says it’s the 4th year they’ve done the focus group, the second year at Randolph and not only does it give kids a chance to play with some cool toys, they have the opportunity to socialize with other children in the process.

“It’s just such a great event to be a part of, and we’re honored to have it here at Randolph for the second straight year. Military brats are a special type of child, and it’s fun to be able to give them this unique opportunity.”

The event was a hit with parents, too.

“Now we know which toys they want for Christmas,” said McKenzie’s mom, Angelica. “It kind of gives us a little heads-up.”

The kids may have to wait until Christmas morning to see if Santa brings the toys they liked but they did get a goodie bag to take home.

Floyd says some of the most popular toys included classics like Barbie and play-doh but the kids also enjoyed a lot of the new offerings as well.