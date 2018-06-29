San Antonio named All-America City

The City of San Antonio has once again received the All-America City Award by the National Civic League for the City’s work in promoting equity through inclusive civic engagement.

Assistant City Manager Maria Villagomez talked to us about the award. She says it recognizes communities who work together to prioritize and achieve collective results.

Villagomez says cities from across the country submitted applications and jury members were impressed by measurements of success embedded in the programs presented by the City and its community partners:

· San Antonio Teen Pregnancy Prevention Collaborative: In 2010, Bexar County had one of the highest rates of teen births in the United States. In order to reduce the Bexar County teen birth rate by 15% among females ages 15 to 19 by 2020, the San Antonio Teen Pregnancy Prevention Collaborative began monitoring teen birth rates and implementing evidence-based programs to decrease behavioral risks that contribute to teen pregnancy. The initial goal was achieved in 2012 and a subsequent 25% goal was achieved in 2014. The community is on track to reduce the teen birth rate by 50% by 2020.

· SASpeakUp Budget Campaign: In 2017, the City introduced new outreach strategies after evaluating the annual SASpeakUp campaign, resulting in nearly 8,000 residents participating in the City’s budget process, compared to 850 residents in 2006.

· Enroll SA: In 2010, 75% of residents in Bexar County under the age of 65 had health insurance coverage. The community prioritized increasing enrollment by 10% by the year 2020, and in 2016 achieved a rate of 81.6% with the help of the “EnrollSA, Get Bexar Covered,” a coalition of every major local hospital, the City, the County and several community-based organizations.

· Upgrade: San Antonio’s college attainment rates hover around 33%, compared to a national average of 45%. A community goal for 50% college attainment by 2020 was established and Upgrade was launched in April 2017 to target adults who are interested in returning college to finish their degree. Of the 512 individuals who filled out an initial intake form with Upgrade, 43% are actively working with an advisor to create their education plan, and 10% are currently enrolled in classes.

This is the seventh All-America City award for San Antonio since the award’s establishment in 1949 and the fourth since 2012.