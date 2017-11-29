San Antonio Not In First Round Of MLS Expansion Plans

Disappointed but not surprised. That’s how Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is feeling after getting word that San Antonio wasn’t named as a finalist for the first phase of the Major League Soccer expansion decision.

The Judge received a letter a couple of weeks ago from MLS Attorney Bradley Ruskin that reads:

“Based on discussions between MLS and the Spurs, consideration of the Spurs’ application is being deferred until the second phase of the expansion process.”

Judge Wolff says he wasn’t informed by the Spurs or MLS about the deferral and is waiting for the District Attorney to provide a full report.

Cities included in the first phase include Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento.