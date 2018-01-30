San Antonio officials head to Washington

Business leaders and politicians from San Antonio are in Washington to meet with federal lawmakers and other movers and shakers.

It is the 40th year the Chamber of Commerce has organized the trip.

President and CEO Richard Perez told KTSA this is the largest delegation to ever make the trip. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg part of the traveling group.

Among the stops was a visit to the Pentagon where our local contingent learned more about the cybersecurity trends that could help our local economy.

Perez stated the trip’s intention is to show the importance of San Antonio and why federal officials should continue to put money into our area.

He says it is important to bring back as much of the money we send to Washington as possible to get the most value for our federal tax dollars.