San Antonio police has a problem with women, online news story says

San Antonio police chief William McManus addresses the media after a shooting at the Eisenhauer Flea Market on April 18, 2018. (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

An online news outlet says the San Antonio Police Department has a problem with women.

Specifically, it claims police chief William McManus has an issue with women in the department.

The BuzzFeed report called the department a progressive police force, but through anonymous interviews and document reviews, says has not been welcoming to women on the force.

The story recounts several incidents of acts either by supervisors or male colleagues against female officers — including one where a couple male officers defaced the women’s restroom.

The report focused largely on a story about two officers who had been recruiting women into a fake undercover scheme to get women to have sex with them.

BuzzFeed credits the department for its work on reducing brutality and racial profiling, but faulted the way it treats female officers.

It slammed the department for the lack of senior female officers and small percentage of female officers on the force overall. It also slammed the department for its lack of parental leave policies making it difficult for female officers looking to have a family.

A spokeswoman for the department, Sgt. Michelle Ramos, was quoted in the story and refuted some of the claims raised in the report, saying San Antonio police has made efforts to add more officers to the force.

She also said that she has had female superiors as she climbed the ranks through the department. Ramos said some of her supervisors have helped mentor her through the process of being a mother and a police officer.