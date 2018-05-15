San Antonio police nab hotel robbery suspects after chase and fiery crash

A police chase has ended in a fiery crash and the arrest of two robbery suspects in the city’s northwest side.

Officers were heard on the scanners calling for firefighters, EMS, a special police transport vehicle, and CSI when the chase ended around 5:30 this morning on Vance Jackson Road near De Zavala Road.

One officer suffered minor injuries. Some vehicles, including police cruisers, were damaged.

The suspects, a man and a woman, are believed to be responsible for three hotel robberies early this morning. They’re accused of hitting a Red Roof Inn, La Quinta, and Holiday Inn.