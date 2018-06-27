San Antonio police search for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search continues for the driver of a pickup that struck and killed a man pushing a shopping cart on a West Side street.

Police say the man was walking on Westbound Bandera road near Woodlawn Avenue around 3:15 this morning when he was hit by a green Ford F-150 pickup and dragged on the street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers found the pickup near the scene of the accident, and the search continues for the driver who faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid.