San Antonio ranks high for basketball fans

The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on best cities for basketball fans for 2018.

The agency looked into several key factors when compiling the list and compared more than 290 of the largest cities in the nation.

They included attendance, fan engagement on social media, average ticket price and the performance of nearby franchises in both the NBA and NCAA.

Wallethub’s Jill Gonzalez talked to us about the survey.

“We found out that San Antonio truly loves the Spurs. The city ranked number 4 in the nation for basketball fans.”

Gonzalez says they fact that the Spurs have won 5 championships did factor in to where the city ranked but they really tried to make the survey about the fans.

“That’s why we zeroed in on things like the average ticket price for a regular season game and how much interaction the fans have on social media.”

The two cities with teams in the NBA Championship are in the top 10. Oakland, home of the Warriors is number 3 and Cleveland ranks in 9th place.

Want to see which city is tops for basketball fans? Click here for the entire list.