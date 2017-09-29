San Antonio River Boat Changes Start Sunday

By Don Morgan

Those San Antonio River barges are getting a new look as Go RIO takes over operation of the cruises this weekend.

Lisa Wong tells us they’re introducing some new colorful crafts to the city scenery. They are also electric powered which means, you won’t even hear them. She adds they are better for the environment as well.

It’s not just the new boats Wong is excited about.

New theme cruises are going to be introduced in the months ahead. New dinner cruises, cocktail cruises and soon you’ll be able to do some yoga while floating the San Antonio River.

The new boats are a lot roomier as well so passengers wont be crowded onto each other.

Wong says the staff is finishing up their training and they’ll be ready for the new river cruises at 9 o’clock Sunday morning.