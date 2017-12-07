San Antonio sees rare snowfall

The Alamo City got a taste of snow Thursday night.

Big snowflakes fell across the city, leaving a trace to a couple inches on grass and other surfaces throughout the region.

Drivers at a gas station off of U.S. 281 in San Antonio were pretty happy to see the wintry precipitation.

“It’s amazing out here,” Larry Barnes said. “I love it. It’s awesome. I’ve been playing out here for two hours.”

“I’m excited. It’s always welcome, that’s for sure,” David Salas stated.

For live-long residents to the city, it’s a rare chance to have winter come to South Texas.

Ashley Luna used it as an opportunity to change up her workout routine a bit.

“I just came from a Camp Gladiator workout,” Luna told KTSA. “We were working out in the snow and it was a pretty gorgeous evening. It was awesome.”

It’s been a long time since they have seen snow in this area.

“The ’80s,” Barnes recollected. “Back in the ’80s when I was like 5.”

Luna had a different account of when it last snowed.

“Actually, I think it was 2004,” Luna pondered. “It was like Valentine’s Day 2004. I remember.”

But while most people were excited to see snow on the ground and clinging to trees, they know it will complicate getting around and staying comfortable.

It also meant some last minute preparations.

“My heater broke, so I just bought an extra space heater and I gotta get candles because my power out right now, too,” Salas shared.

“I’m going to buy me an 18-pack and a bottle of wine,” Luna said, “because the city is probably going to be shut down [Friday].”