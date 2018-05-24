San Antonio still has some of the lowest gas prices in Texas

Some Texas communities are seeing 3 dollar gas.

Doug Shupe at Triple A says the statewide average has climbed to 2.76 per gallon.

“That price is six cents more than last week and is 58 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.”

That’s not great news if you’re planning on hitting the road this weekend. However, the Shupe says auto club is expecting a pretty significant increase of holiday travelers over last year.

“Automobile travel is expected to increase by nearly five percent this Memorial Day in Texas”

While the San Antonio average has jumped by 8 cents to $2.68, we’re still among the lowest prices in the state.

If you head out west to the Odessa/Midland area, drivers there are paying more than 3 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded.

The upward trend is going to continue for a while as inventory levels in the region continue to fall and have now reached their lowest point in two years.