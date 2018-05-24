San Antonio student arrested for taking a gun on campus

Just days before school’s out for the summer, a student has been arrested for taking an unloaded gun on campus.

A teacher notified campus police at Edison High School Tuesday that a student was carrying something that looked like the butt of a gun.

Campus police went to the student’s home and found an unloaded gun in his backpack. They found no ammunition.

“It is important to know that we are not aware of any threats having been made and we believe there was no intention to harm anyone,” said Leslie Price, chief communications officer with the San Antonio School District. However, it was incredibly foolish for a student to bring a weapon to campus, and there are significant consequences.”

The student, who’s in the 11th grade, was arrested and charged with a felony.