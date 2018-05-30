San Antonio student earns perfect score on SAT

A local student shouldn’t have a problem getting into the college of his choice after getting a perfect score on the SAT. Mathew Su is a junior at Brandeis High School in the Northside Independent School District. How did he prepare for the big exam?

“Honestly, just a lot of reading. I try to read as much as I can in my free time,” he told KTSA News.

He also took a lot of practice tests.

“It helps you get more familiar with the test, and when you’re more familiar with the test, there’s less of a stress level when you take the real exam,” Su said.

He hasn’t decided where he’ll go to college, but he has plenty of time. Su will graduate in 2019.

“Somewhere in the North East would be cool,” he said.

Su is considering majoring in chemistry and/or environmental science.