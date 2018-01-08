San Antonio Symphony Plays On

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The San Antonio Symphony season continues after the board, under new leadership, rescinded last week’s decision to cancel the remaining concerts.

Craig Sorgi, who represents the symphony musicians, is “ecstatic” and he expressed great confidence in Kathleen Vale, the new Chairwoman of the Symphony Society of San Antonio board.

“Certainly, we have a lot of work to do to repair and rebuild, but we are moving forward,” Sorgi told KTSA News.

For now, they’re looking forward to concerts this weekend at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Half of the program will be Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” and the other half will be a tribute to slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It includes the text from his speeches that will be delivered by Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert,” said Sorgi.

Symphony supporters and donors came forward last week when the announcement was made that the season would be canceled. Now they’re working to perform as many concerts as possible.