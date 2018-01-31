San Antonio teacher punched in the face by parent

A San Antonio teacher is recovering after being punched in the face — by a parent.

The first-grade teacher was supposedly monitoring dismissal when she says a parent confronted her.

KSAT says the mother yelled at the teacher that no one puts hands on her kid.

San Antonio ISD police say the parent put her stuff on the ground and then punched the teacher three or four times.

The teacher ran inside, but the parent chased.

Before the assault, the woman told someone on the phone that she was going to “f– someone up right now.”

The district says the teacher did nothing wrong.

The woman will be facing charges.