UPDATE: Witness claims teens made racial remarks before San Antonio Whataburger ‘MAGA’ attack

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.:

A witness tells a local television station that the video posted on social media doesn’t tell the full story.

An anonymous witness told KENS 5 Thursday that the spat at the Whataburger may have been instigated by racial comments by the teens.

The TV station reports the witness was eating with his family at the Whataburger and says the three teens involved in the video mention the film “The Purge”, wishing it was real, but only against African-Americans and Latinos.

He also said the teens were joking about ‘hanging blacks’ and killing off minorities.

“They said they wanted it to be legal for white people to kill any other race for the Fourth of July,” the witness told KENS.

He said another man in the restaurant asked the teens to stop making such comments.

The witness said he and his family cut their dinner short after that before things escalated.

San Antonio police are investigating the case and Whataburger has told KTSA it is supporting the police department’s work.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio teenager had a soda tossed in his face all because he was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at a local Whataburger.

News 4 San Antonio reports the incident happened at a Whataburger near Nacogdoches and Thousand Oaks on the Northeast side Tuesday night.

The victim, 16-year-old Hunter Richard, told the television station the attack was unprovoked.

Video shows a man walking up to Richard and his friend, taking Richard’s hat, and then splashing the soda in his face before walking out with the hat.

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants,” Whataburger told KTSA News. “To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.”

A police report has been filed with the San Antonio Police Department.

This story has been updated to include Whataburger’s response to what happened.