San Antonio teen went for a walk but didn’t return

A person of interest is being identified in the case of a missing teenager.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies want to speak with Johnathen Soto after Julie Argueta disappeared last week. She told her family she was going for a walk….and she didn’t return.

Argueta is a 15-year-old white girl, about five-four, 109 pounds with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and braces with colored rubber bands.

Soto is 18 years old with short blue hair and dark eyes.

It’s believed the two are likely headed to New Mexico, Colorado, or California. Anyone with information should call police.