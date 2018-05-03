San Antonio to RNC: Thanks, but no thanks

San Antonio — a frequent host of large conventions — is passing on the Republican National Convention.

The consensus decision was made in a city council executive session Thursday.

“I think it’s an embarrassing day for the City of San Antonio,” councilman Greg Brockhouse told KTSA News. “The best thing I can say is what we are saying to the country is if you are a Republican or voted for a Republican, you are not welcome in the city of San Antonio.”

There had been chatter leading up to Thursday’s meeting the city possibly hosting the event, with some politicians citing the political climate for why the RNC should not be held here.

Some comments included fear that the city would lose billions of dollars in economic activity for hosting a nomination event for President Donald Trump.

Other comments, like one made by Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, warned of “Moctezuma’s revenge” for patrons who come to the city.

“I think this is a giant miss and a stunning lack of leadership from Mayor [Ron] Nirenberg,” Brockhouse stated.

He criticized the way the discussion was handled, done behind closed doors with no official comments on the matter. The councilman said there was nothing of privilege mentioned during the executive session.

While politics were a big topic publicly, they weren’t raised during the meeting.

“Inside the executive session, we stuck to the facts — although there wasn’t a lot of facts,” the councilman disclosed.

Brockhouse questioned why the city is not bidding for events like these after it spent massive amounts of money to expand the convention center and renovate the Alamodome for these exact types of events.

He did confirm that the city will not consider the Democratic National Convention, which the mayor reportedly said was for economic reasons.

Officials with the mayor’s office have repeatedly not responded to requests for comment from KTSA News on this topic.