San Antonio Unemployment Rate Climbs

The unemployment rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area is up to three-point-five percent as of March.

The uptick came about even though several of the eight-county region’s employment areas posted gains, including financial services, construction and government.

But a number of other industries suffered steep losses in employment, including professional-business services, trade, transportation and utilities.

Even the leisure and hospitality industry sector stalled last month. Overall, the San Antonio metro area’s jobless rate is up from three percent in December.