San Antonio Wal-Mart stores add “pick-up towers”

Tired of going into Wal-mart then forgetting where you parked your car?

Maybe you’ve had enough of getting that ONE shopping cart with the bad wheel.

A couple of area Wal-Mart stores are going to help you avoid all that. They’ve installed what’s called “pick up towers” a the stores on Vance Jackson and on West FM 78 in Converse.

Anne Hatfield at Wal-Mart says you can’t miss the pick up towers.

“They are 16 feet tall. 8 feet around. Giant…orange…they’re like a giant vending machine.”

So if you are needing to grab a few household items on your way home, you can order them online and simply swing by the pick up tower.

“You pull up, you scan the barcode sent to your email and within seconds, your items are in your hands.”

Hatfield says the new towers are going to open Friday morning.