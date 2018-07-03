San Antonio wants you to report any illegal fireworks you see

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department says it will once again operate its Fireworks Hotline.

The hotline will be in operation Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The fire department says this hotline allows city residents to protect their homes and families by reporting any fireworks use they see in the city.

You can call 210-207-0202 if you see any partakers in the act of using fireworks in the City of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department will have officers dedicated to respond to firework violation calls. The use of fireworks within city limits is a misdemeanor and could earn you a fine of up to $2,000.

The city encourages you to enjoy the professional fireworks displays in and around San Antonio.

Illegal fireworks can cause fires, harm to operators and/or bystanders, or can cause unnecessary distress for neighbors sensitive to noise.