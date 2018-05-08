San Antonio woman wins PETA award for viral video

A San Antonio woman is being honored for calling out another woman who was caught on video trying to abandon five dogs.

The video of the attempt went viral.

Now, PETA is sending Edith Melendez a Compassionate Action Award for her work.

The organization says Melendez looked out her window April 13th and saw an unfamiliar car in an area that had become known for people dumping animals.

Melendez saw the car pull over and saw a woman begin to remove the collars from five dogs that were inside.

Melendez began recording the video in an attempt to confront the people in the car.

The car sped away after dumping the dogs.

Melendez stayed with the dogs, called 311, and waited with them until Animal Care Services could arrive.

ACS took the dogs to the animal shelter.

The dogs’ owner — who had enlisted her friends to unload the dogs — found out about the video and came forward. She agreed to pay the fines to surrender the animals.

“Edith Melendez acted quickly and compassionately to save several confused dogs who were being left to fend for themselves when they should have been protected by their family,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA hopes her actions will inspire caring people everywhere to speak up and act immediately to stop animal neglect and abuse.”

Melendez will receive a certificate for her work as well as a box of vegan cookies.