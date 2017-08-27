San Antonio’s Close Call With Harvey

No, the forecast wasn’t “wrong”.

Hurricane forecasts are “cones of probability” and if you don’t understand that, then maybe go back to watching Cartoon Network.

Historic “Harvey” would only have to have wobbled a little bit in our direction—maybe 40 or 50 miles, some say—and we would be dealing with a life-changing event, instead of a weekend where most of us in S.A. had too many batteries and water bottles.

It’s easy to chide TV weather folks for overreacting, because they do their work with, shall we say…exuberance. But most of the national and local meteorologists do excellent work with increasingly complex technology.

While I could do with less “wading” and “body surfing” live shots, they were providing a great service, and many of us appreciate the chance to over-, rather than under-prepare. Information is power.

As to what the nation saw of us on TV this weekend, a few things stand out for me: