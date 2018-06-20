San Antonio’s close to getting a pro-football team
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 4:29 AM

San Antonio is expected to become the eighth and final team in the AAF. The announcement is expected at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday. SiriusXM NFL radio reports that Oregon State’s Mike Riley may leave to coach San Antonio’s AAF team.

The Alliance of American Football season is set to begin in February 2019.

After viewing the AAF tease on twitter, is there any doubt they’re talking about San Antonio?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s official: San Antonio is getting a professional football team San Antonio International Airport releases numbers for May San Antonio man faces child pornography charge Alamo Master Plan presenters brace for another rowdy hearing San Antonio police arrest a man accused of killing a person and burning the body Texas Speaker urges Trump to end zero-tolerance policy
Comments