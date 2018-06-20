San Antonio’s close to getting a pro-football team

San Antonio is expected to become the eighth and final team in the AAF. The announcement is expected at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday. SiriusXM NFL radio reports that Oregon State’s Mike Riley may leave to coach San Antonio’s AAF team.
The Alliance of American Football season is set to begin in February 2019.
After viewing the AAF tease on twitter, is there any doubt they’re talking about San Antonio?
We've had some fun with city hints in the past and this time, we thought we'd let someone else have a try… Think you know? Check back tomorrow morning as we make city #8 official at 8am PT #JoinTheAlliance pic.twitter.com/CkUmwwmXew
— AAF (@TheAAF) June 19, 2018