San Antonio’s First Baby of 2018

The first San Antonio baby born in 2018 is a little boy named Sergio.
Baptist Health Systems says Sergio Marcel Gomez was born at 12:22 a.m. Monday at Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Not only does little Sergio have bragging rights — he also goes home with a huge gift package from all of the local hospitals:
- A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System
- A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center
- Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System
- $75 Target gift card and Spurs onesie donated by Methodist Healthcare System
- $150 gift card and diaper bag from Southwest General Hospital
- Infant car seat and portable playpen donated by University Health System
- A $10,000 scholarship donated by the University of the Incarnate Word
- Diaper kit and backpack baby carrier donated by Community First Health Plans