San Antonio’s First Baby of 2018

Baptist Health System

The first San Antonio baby born in 2018 is a little boy named Sergio.

Baptist Health Systems says Sergio Marcel Gomez was born at 12:22 a.m. Monday at Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Not only does little Sergio have bragging rights — he also goes home with a huge gift package from all of the local hospitals:

  • A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System
  • A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center
  • Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System
  • $75 Target gift card and Spurs onesie donated by Methodist Healthcare System
  • $150 gift card and diaper bag from Southwest General Hospital
  • Infant car seat and portable playpen donated by University Health System
  • A $10,000 scholarship donated by the University of the Incarnate Word
  • Diaper kit and backpack baby carrier donated by Community First Health Plans
Comments