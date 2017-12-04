San Marcos Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

A 19 year Veteran of the San Marcos Police Department was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

With tears in his eyes San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp announced the death of Officer Kenneth Copeland.

Just before 2:30 Monday afternoon Officer Copeland was at the home in the El Camino Real subdivision with several other officers serving a warrant when he was shot several times by a man inside the home. Officer Copeland was wearing a protective vest but it wasn’t enough to save his life. He died at a nearby hospital a short time later.

The man inside the home engaged in a brief standoff with Police before giving himself up. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was brought to a hospital in Austin.

Officer Copeland was actually scheduled to be off today but Chief Stapp says he knew the Department was short handed and came in to help out.

The shooter was not identified during a Monday evening press conference and the reason for the warrant wasn’t disclosed either.

Governor Greg Abbott released this statement on the shooting.

“Today we grieve for the family of the fallen San Marcos police officer, and we vow swift justice for the killer. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect and to serve our communities, and we will never forget their sacrifices. Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and to the entire San Marcos Police Department.”

Chief Stapp says Ken Copeland was a father of four and was the first San Marcos Police Officer ever killed in the line of duty.