San Marcos Officer Killed

We’re getting word that a San Marcos Police Officer has been killed while he was serving a warrant.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was serving the warrant and was wearing a protective vest but he was hit several times and was pronounced dead just before 4 Monday afternoon.

The person who shot him was involved in a brief standoff with a SWAT team before getting shot by a SWAT team member and brought to a hospital in Austin. There’s no word on the shooters condition.

We’ll bring you more information once it’s available.