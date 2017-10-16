San Marcos Police Looking in to Homicide

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Police in San Marcos are working to solve that city’s fourth homicide this year.

The mystery begins with a grim discovery made at an apartment complex near McCarty and I 35 early Monday, where 31-year old Robert Castaneda was found dead.

“His roommate had come home and found him deceased in front of the residence” San Marcos Police Commander Kelly Bomersbach told KTSA News.

Bomersbach said Castaneda was shot several times. Now police are hoping anyone who might know anything about what happened will come forward and talk to them.

“We’re still tracking down leads… but at this point, we don’t have a suspect description or anything of that nature” Bomersbach said.