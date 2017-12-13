San Marcos Police Officer Laid to Rest

A San Marcos police officer was laid to rest Wednesday.

Police Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed December 4th.

He was the first San Marcos Police Officer to ever be killed in the line of duty.

The funeral was held inside Community Bible Church on San Antonio’s North Side.

San Marcos Chief Chase Stapp says Copeland did all he could to provide for his family, and brightened the day of others. Copeland was also remembered for his love of Topo Chico mineral water.

Officer Copeland is survived by his wife and 4 children.