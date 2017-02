Another closure to add to the list of roads affected by the now underway San Pedro Creek Improvements Project.

The westbound lane of Nueva Street will be closed starting today to allow for crews to begin relocating utility lines in that area.

Already, Houston Street is closed from Laredo to Flores as a result of the work. Camaron is also closed from Travis Street to the Santa Rosa Bridge.

There are also detour signs for pedestrians along Santa Rosa, Travis, Martin, Kingsbury, and Flores Streets.