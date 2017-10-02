San Pedro Creek Project Brings New Downtown Closures

By Pilar Arias

The beginning of a new month means some additional street closures part of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project.

One eastbound lane of West Travis Street is closed between Santa Rosa and Camaron streets for two weeks.

The northernmost travel and parking lanes on Dolorosa Street between Santa Rosa and South Flores streets is closed for four weeks.

These new closures come with several others in the downtown area, which are also affecting via bus stops and routes. For VIA information call the hotline at 210-362-2020.

