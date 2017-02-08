Sanctuary Cities Bill Heads to TX House

On to the Texas House for the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” bill.

The measure zoomed through a second Texas Senate vote Wednesday, with a new wrinkle that calls for jail time for sheriffs and other law enforcement officials who refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

The measure also potentially allows for their removal from office if they’re not complying with federal law. That could help Governor Greg Abbott keep promises to remove elected officials from office if they won’t crack down on people who are in the United States illegally.

Like the Senate, the Texas House is also controlled by a large majority of Republicans. Democrats fear the bill will cause immigrant communities–including crime victims and witnesses–to fear police officers.