“Sanctuary Cities” Law Goes to 5th Circuit

By Bill O’Neil

Texas’ so-called “Sanctuary Cities” Law goes before a federal appeals court in New Orleans Friday.

A three judge panel will be asked to let the law take effect ahead of a hearing set for November.

Friday’s hearing comes on the heels of a ruling last month from U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio–which blocked the law one day ahead of when it was scheduled to take effect.

Various governments around the State–including the City of San Antonio and Bexar County–challenged the law. Under it, officials would be required to comply with federal immigration law–or face the possibility of criminal charges and removal from office.