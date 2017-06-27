“Sanctuary Cities” Law Opponents Hopeful After Hearing

By Bill O’Neil

Opponents of the State’s so-called “Sanctuary Cities Law” are hoping to hear from a federal judge in San Antonio sooner rather than later.

“The Judge is going to set a schedule for additional briefings following the hearing–and then he’s going to take it all under advisement” MALDEF Vice-President of Litigation Nina Perales said in the aftermath of Monday’s hearing in San Antonio.

Perales argued against the law on behalf of both the City of San Antonio and Bexar County.

Others expressed confidence following the hearing. Some clearly feel a growing momentum in their opposition.

“From the smallest towns–like El Cenizo–to every major metropolitan area in the State” said Efren Olivares with the Texas Civil rights Project.

“Governor Abbott better pray. He better pray that the federal court strikes down his unconstitutional racial profiling law” said Worker’s Defense Project Executive Director Jose Garza.

“It’s our hope that he (the Judge) issues a decision regarding our request before September 1–because that’s when the law goes in to effect” Perales said, feeling hopeful–but stopping short of being convinced the Judge will strike down the law.