Santa Fe High School shooter may avoid death penalty since he's a minor (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 22, 2018 @ 5:05 PM The U.S. Supreme Court says the death penalty is unconstitutional for minors like the Santa Fe High School killer. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks if you agree or disagree? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Santa Fe High School