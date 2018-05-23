Santa Fe school to go ahead with graduation plans

The graduation ceremony at Santa Fe High School will go on as planned.

Santa Fe School District Superintendent Leigh Wall says that Santa Fe High School’s graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 at Joe Raitano Memorial Stadium.

Wall said that the district will later provide additional information to students on academics, campus activities and end of the year procedures.

Teachers returned to work today and students are set to return to classes on May 29.

Wall said while officials would like students back in school “we realize that there are students, staff and families who need time for grieving and mourning.”