The Santikos Charitable Foundation is getting in on the city’s upcoming 300th anniversary.

The charitable division of the theater chain is handing over more than a million dollars to help put up a display at the Witte Museum.

Kate Edwards from the San Antonio Area Foundation says it’ll be an investment in the city’s future by showcasing it’s past.

She tells us the project will be completed in time for the city’s Tricentennial Celebration in 2018.