By Elizabeth Ruiz

If you hear some loud booms in the South Side later this morning, don’t worry. It’s only a training exercise.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Bomb Squad is planning a training exercise from 11:30 this morning to 1:30 this afternoon.

During that time, there will be 5 loud detonations at the SAPD Training Academy on S. E. Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road.